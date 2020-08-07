Grand Island Man David Montemage Arrested, Charged With Multiple Drug And Gun Charges

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced today that David Montemage, 37, of Grand Island, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute marijuana, maintaining a drug involved premises, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. The charges carry a minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and a $500,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin G. Bish, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, on August 5, 2020, Homeland Security Investgations (HSI), U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, executed the search warrant at a residence on Blue Pointe Lane on Grand Island. During the search of the residence, investigators recovered a .22 caliber rifle; 28 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition with magazines; approximately 1.88 kilograms of marijuana; marijuana and THC based products; several large plastic vacuum seal type packages containing marijuana residue; several small plastic bags containing marijuana; a digital scale; $7,480 in cash; and marijuana smoking pipes.

Investigators believe Montemage, who was arrested at the conclusion of the search warrant execution, has been involved in the trafficking and distribution of drugs for over 10 years.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly; Border Patrol, under the direction of Chief Patrol Agent Eduardo Payan; Customs and Border Protection, under the direction of Director of Field Operations Rose Brophy; the Niagara County Drug Task Force, under the direction of Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti, and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Timothy Howard.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

