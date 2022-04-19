Grand Island: Frank Vacanti Pleads Guilty To Drug Charge

Grand Island Man, Frank Vacanti Pleads Guilty To Drug Charge

BUFFALO, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Frank Vacanti, 41, of Grand Island, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to maintaining a drug involved premises. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $500,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, who is handling the case, stated that between 2016 and June 29, 2020, Vacanti worked with others, including co-defendant Robert Fiels, to sell marijuana. On June 29, 2020, investigators executed a search warrant at Vacanti’s East River Road residence seizing marijuana; THC and cannabis oil; THC edibles, gummies and cartridges; packaging material; ketamine; vape cartridges; approximately $2,000.00 in cash; five shotguns; and hundreds of shotgun shells.

Robert Fiels was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

The plea is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations Buffalo, under the direction of Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Scarpino, and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Michael Filicetti.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 22, 2022, before Judge Vilardo.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today