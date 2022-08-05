Governors Speak Out Against Reckless Spending Bil

Nearly two dozen Governors speak out against Democrats’ reckless spending bill in Congress
Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little joined 21 other governors in voicing opposition to the $740 billion Democrat reconciliation bill currently being considered by the U.S. Congress.
“The Democrats’ solution to 40-year high inflation is passing another reckless tax and spending spree to the tune of $740 billion, affecting Americans in every tax bracket. While denying recession, Democrats want to raise taxes on businesses and manufacturers, which will force higher costs onto consumers, worsen inflation, and aggravate shortages. With sky high prices at the pump, the last thing Americans need is for Democrats to punish energy producers, which will ultimately hurt working families struggling to pay for gas, goods, food, and utilities. Our citizens cannot afford Joe Biden’s broken promises on taxes and Democrats’ inflationary spending that will only exacerbate the economic crisis they created,” the Governors said.
The following 22 Governors signed the statement:
- Idaho Governor Brad Little
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
- Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin
- Texas Governor Greg Abbott
- Utah Governor Spencer Cox
- Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon
- Montana Governor Greg Gianforte
- Arizona Governor Doug Ducey
- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster
- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp
- Alabama Governor Kay Ivey
- Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson
- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
- Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
- Missouri Governor Mike Parson
- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts
- North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum
- New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu
- Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt
- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Governor Little recently pointed to Idaho’s success in promoting economic prosperity and fiscally responsible governing as examples Washington, D.C. can follow.