Oklahoma Governor Returns from Successful Trip to Mexico

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt returned to Oklahoma Thursday night after a successful state visit to Mexico City and Monterrey.

The governor arrived in Mexico City Tuesday evening and attended a dinner with senior energy industry executives, including Oklahoma companies currently doing business in Mexico.

Wednesday morning, Stitt turned his focus to diplomacy and continued discussions about bringing a future Mexican Consulate to Oklahoma City. The governor met with U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Stephanie Syptak-Ramnath to express Oklahoma’s support for a consulate and to encourage the U.S. State Department to expedite any necessary approvals. Stitt also met with key leaders at the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs, including General Director for North America Roberto Velasco and General Director for Consular Services Jaime Vazquez Bracho Torres.

“We had very productive meetings regarding the future consulate in Oklahoma City,” said Gov. Stitt. “I made sure Mexico knew this has our full support and that we would help find the perfect location and roll out the red carpet to help any way we can.”

Mexico is continuing to explore specifics for the Oklahoma City consulate before requesting U.S. State Department approval. An official timeline has not been announced, but Mexican officials stressed the Oklahoma City consulate is a priority.

Following the diplomatic meetings in Mexico City, the Oklahoma delegation traveled to Monterrey Wednesday evening before meeting with Arca Continental CEO Arturo Gutierrez and local business leaders. Arca Continental operates nine Coca-Cola bottling and distribution facilities in Oklahoma and employs 900 Oklahomans.

Thursday morning, Stitt and Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development Scott Mueller met with the leadership of Universidad Tec de Monterrey, one of Mexico’s leading universities.

“Tec de Monterrey is doing a great job partnering with the business community to train graduates with the skills that are needed to support the local workforce,” Mueller said. “I look forward to the partnership opportunities for Oklahoma universities that will come out of this visit.”

The Oklahoma delegation finished its schedule by meeting with Western Industries Corporation, an Oklahoma company currently expanding in Monterrey, and other executives from the Monterrey business community.

Stitt is believed to be just the third Oklahoma governor to make a state visit to Mexico, joining Gov. Johnston Murray in 1954 and Gov. David Walters in 1994.

“The purpose of this trip was to open doors and build bridges for Oklahoma companies to do business in Mexico and encourage Mexican companies to invest in Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “I am confident the relationships built on this trip will pay dividends for our state long into the future.”