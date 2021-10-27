Colorado Governor on Approval of Pfizer for Kids Ages 5 to 11

Governor Polis on FDA Advisory Committee Approval of Pfizer Vaccine for Kids Ages 5 to 11

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis released the following statement upon reports that a U.S. FDA advisory panel recommended the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11.

“This recommendation marks a strong and long-awaited step toward full approval of the safe and effective COVID vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 years old and an important milestone in the fight to end the pandemic. Our youngest Coloradans will soon have a tool to protect themselves from this dangerous virus so they can enjoy in-person learning without fear and so they can safely visit their grandparents and friends. Science and data tell us children are vulnerable to the virus and that the vaccine can protect them. Child COVID-related hospitalizations are preventable once kids have the ability to roll up their sleeves and get the life-saving vaccine. Like other Colorado kids, our children know the vaccine can protect them and we support them in their pursuit of protection. I urge the full FDA and CDC to act quickly on the advisory panel’s recommendation and approve the other safe and effective COVID vaccines for our country’s children and end this pandemic.”

Now the FDA will use the advisory panel’s recommendation to determine full FDA authorization of the vaccine for kids aged 5-11. Next, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky will review the FDA’s recommendation.