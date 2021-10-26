Missouri Flags To Fly Half-staff In Honor Of Thomas P. Hannegan

Governor Parson Orders Flags To Fly Half-staff In Honor Of State Representative Thomas P. Hannegan

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson ordered that U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings statewide on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from sunrise to sunset in honor of Missouri State Representative Thomas P. Hannegan.

“We honor and thank Representative Hannegan for his contributions to the people of the 65th district and the entire state of Missouri. He leaves behind a strong legacy of public service and advocacy,” Governor Parson said. ” Tom worked tirelessly on behalf of his constituents, and thanks to legislation he sponsored more military service members will have greater access to job opportunities across the state. Teresa and I are praying for Tom’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Representative Hannegan was elected to his first two-year term in the Missouri House of Representatives in November 2016. He represented northern St. Charles city and eastern St. Charles county. During his tenure in the Missouri House, he sponsored HB 273, which reduced occupational barriers for members of the military and opened up additional job opportunities for Missourians, among others provisions.

Representative Hannegan served as the Chairman of the Missouri House of Representative’s Local Government Committee and a member of various others, including Children and Families, Special Committee on Criminal Justice, and Joint Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Awareness.

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Representative Hannegan is laid to rest. To view the proclamation, click here.