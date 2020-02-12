Governor of Oregon Kate Brown’s Statement on February 2020 Revenue Forecast

(STL.News) – Salem, OR—Governor Brown today released the following statement about the February 2020 revenue forecast:

“I was pleased to see that today’s revenue forecast shows Oregon remains on solid footing—we’ve experienced sustained economic growth, record low unemployment rates, and have maintained stable reserves. Now is the time to make responsible investments—in priorities like wildfire mitigation and preparedness, earthquake resiliency, and shelter space and services to address homelessness—that will ensure future generations won’t have to shoulder the burdens of our inaction. We have a real chance this year to make a difference before the 2020 fire season and avoid the even greater costs of uncontrolled burns that threaten Oregonians’ health, homes, and lives.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE