Virginia Governor Announces Career & Technical Education Grants

Governor Northam Announces Career and Technical Education Grants to Seven School Divisions

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Ralph Northam announced $1.5 million in grants to seven school divisions to implement career and technical education programs to prepare students for high-wage, in-demand careers.

The Career and Technical Education High School Innovation Grant program provides one-time funding for school divisions to help students earn a high school diploma, industry-recognized credential and an associate degree in five years or less.

The programs also provide work-based learning experiences for students, including mentorships and paid internships.

“This investment will help students grow and get good jobs,” said Governor Northam. “These programs are great opportunities for students to get valuable experience in industries with high-demand and high paying jobs.”

“I congratulate all of the school divisions receiving these competitive grants for creating new opportunities for their students to transition directly from school to rewarding careers in their own communities,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “I also wish to thank the community colleges and private sector partners that are providing work-based learning experiences and making it possible for students to complete associate degrees within a year of graduating from high school.”

The seven funded innovative Career and Technical Education programs are as follows: