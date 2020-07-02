Governor Newsom Orders Closure Of Indoor Operations At Restaurants

Beverly Hills, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom today ordered the temporary closure of indoor in-person dining at restaurants in 19 counties, including Los Angeles County. Patio dine-in, delivery and curbside pick-up is still permitted with County Health guidelines and safety protocols in place.

Indoor museums, indoor children’s museums, and indoor operations at zoos and aquariums, cardrooms and satellite wagering facilities must also close immediately.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an updated Health Order to follow these state directives. These new regulations apply to businesses in the City of Beverly Hills that fall within these categories.

The updated order requires businesses with three or more known cases of COVID-19 within the workplace over the span of 14 days to report the outbreak to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Employers who have one known case within the workplace must have a protocol that requires that person to self-isolate at home and anyone exposed to self-quarantine.

As a reminder, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is also ordering L.A. County beaches closed from July 3 through July 6 at 5:00 a.m. to prevent dangerous crowding that results in the spread of deadly COVID-19. In addition, the department is prohibiting fireworks displays in the County this July 4th holiday weekend.

