Kansas Governor Kelly Appoints Jason Lane

Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Jason Lane to Fill District Court Vacancy in the 9th Judicial District

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly appointed Jason Robert Lane, Newton, to the 9th Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Joe Dickinson.

“Jason has always approached his work as a prosecutor and defense attorney with thoughtfulness, never losing sight of the big picture,” Governor Kelly said. “I am confident he will do the same on the bench, and continue to serve the people of Harvey and McPherson counties well.”

Lane was elected Harvey County Attorney in 2020, and before that served as Chief Deputy Harvey County Attorney. As the elected County Attorney, Lane leads the office responsible for prosecuting felony and misdemeanor criminal cases and works with other public agencies to support the safety of the community.

Prior to joining the County Attorney’s Office, Lane ran a private practice primarily focusing on family law and criminal defense from 2011 until 2012. He was an Assistant District Attorney for Sedgwick County from 2008-2011, where he was assigned to felony drug and arson cases. Lane has served as the President of the Harvey County Bar Association and is a member of the Kansas County and District Attorneys Association, the National District Attorneys Association, and the Kansas Bar Association. He also serves in various local organizations including the Heart-2-Heart Child Advocacy Center and the Harvey County Law Library Board. Lane resides in Newton with his wife and son.

“As a prosecutor, I’ve learned that every defendant is different and no two cases are the same,” Lane said. “I’m honored and humbled to be trusted with the duties of a district judge, and in my new role I will always remember to hear each case on its merits and to be fair and respectful to the parties and the attorneys.”

District court judges in the 9th Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

The other nominees selected by the district nominating commission were David “Justin” Bravi (private practice attorney and Reno Co. Deputy Public Defender) and Michael Llamas (a private practice attorney).