Kansas Governor Kelly Announces Plan to Save Families

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Plan to Save Kansas Families $500 a Year On Grocery Bill

‘Axe the food tax’: Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly says cutting grocery sales tax could save Kansas families $500 a year

Topeka Capital Journal

November 8, 2021

“This tax cut will help our families and help our main streets,” Kelly said. “This tax cut will keep Kansans spending their money in Kansas, not going across our borders to buy groceries. This tax cut will put money back in your pocket. And this tax will create real savings for the Kansans who need it most.”

The state continues to rake in more tax revenue than expected, in stark contrast to the days of missed revenues and budget cuts following former Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s income tax cuts. For the fiscal year, which started in July, Kansas tax receipts have exceeded expectations by nearly $440 million.

“Even after the full-blown pandemic,” Kelly said, “we have the resources to eliminate the state food sales tax completely, while still fully funding our public schools, fixing our roads and bridges, expanding access to high speed internet and investing in the core services that make our state the best place in the nation to live, to work and to raise a family.”

Eliminating the state’s 6.5% sales tax on food would cost state coffers about $450 million a year, Kelly said. Meanwhile, families could save hundreds of dollars.

“A little extra in pockets after that weekly trip to the grocery store goes a long way, and the savings will add up,” Kelly said. “When I sign this bill, a Kansas family of four will save, on average, over $500 on their grocery bill every year.”