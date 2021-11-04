Kansas Governor Announces Administration Appointment

November 4, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly today announced an appointment to the following council.

Statewide Independent Living Council of Kansas

The purpose of this council is to develop a State Plan through external input, which ensures independent living for Kansans; advocate for the accomplishment of the State Plan objectives; monitor, review, and evaluate the implementation of the plan; and be a statewide catalyst for independent living.

  • Cindi Unruh, Newton (reappointment)
  • Gabe Mullen, Lawrence (reappointment)
