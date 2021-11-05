Oregon Governor Goals for 26th UN Climate Change Conference

Governor Kate Brown Outlines Goals for 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown will travel to Glasgow, Scotland today for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties to discuss the impacts of climate change on Oregonians, as well as to highlight the actions Oregon has taken to reduce carbon emissions, transition to clean energy, and ensure that Oregonians disproportionately impacted by climate change are not left behind. She will be joined by other U.S. governors to highlight the state-level actions that can be taken around the world to address the climate crisis.

“I have been Governor since 2015, and it was about that time that Oregon took a front row seat to climate change,” said Governor Brown. “Nearly every year the extreme weather has been worse than the last. We are a warning for the rest of the world.

“We must continue to move urgently and with focus—and we can tackle climate change and grow our economy at the same time. These goals are not mutually exclusive. Oregon is a shining example of how it can be done.

“What is clear is we cannot leave behind our historically underserved communities. In Oregon, we have worked to ensure that our communities hardest hit by climate change due to structural racism and systemic disparities are not left behind.

“Future generations will judge us not on the fact of climate change, but on what we have done to tackle it. The time is now, we can’t afford to wait.”

Agenda Highlights

• On Sunday, November 7, the Governor will participate in the U.S. Climate Alliance/Under2 Supernationals Event and the Under2 General Assembly panel: “Accelerating finance and investment for state and regional climate leadership”.

• On Monday, November 8, the Governor will participate in the Under2: States and Regions for the Climate Decade panel, the Pacific Coast Collaborative panel on the Public-Private Partnerships to Reduce Food Waste Along the West Coast of North America, the US Department of Energy/America is All In panel, and the Pacific Coast Collaborative/Ocean Acidification Alliance panel: “Integrated policies for climate and ocean action: building coastal resilience in the U.S.”

• On Tuesday, November 9, the Governor will participate in the US Climate Alliance, US Government and Governors panel: “A State-Federal Partnership for a Net-Zero Future”.