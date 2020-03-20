Governor Hogan Provides Updates on Coronavirus Cases and Statewide Response

(STL.News) – Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement:

“As of this morning, Maryland has 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19—up from 17 cases just one week ago. Today’s new cases in our state include the first infant and the first teenager. None of the cases of children under 18 are currently hospitalized. Two-thirds of our cases are between the ages of 18 and 64.

“This morning, I convened a call with my Coronavirus Response Team and another call with Maryland’s entire federal delegation. This afternoon, I will speak to our full Cabinet to review our team’s all-hands-on-deck response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we hope Marylanders will take advantage of today’s warm weather, we urge you to avoid crowds at all costs. Avoid all playgrounds, pavilions, and anywhere that groups of more than 10 people may congregate. Please do not take this guidance lightly.

“We are asking all returning spring break travelers to self-quarantine for the next 14 days, and to avoid people over the age of 60. Even though students are not returning to campus, this should not in any way be treated as an extension of your spring break. If you ignore this recommendation, you are endangering yourself and the health of others.

“At the state level, we are doing everything in our power to protect the health and safety of our citizens, but everyone has a critical role to play. If every single Marylander steps up and does their part by making sacrifices now, it will slow the spread of this virus and save lives.

“As I said yesterday, we are unfortunately only at the beginning of this crisis. We are all in this together, and we will only get through this if we work together.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE