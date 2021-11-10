Maryland Governor to Support Global War on Terrorism

Governor Hogan Calls on Senators Cardin, Van Hollen to Support Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the National Mall

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan As the nation prepares to honor Veterans Day, Governor Larry Hogan today urged U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen to support bipartisan legislation to authorize the construction of a Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) Memorial on the National Mall. A majority of U.S. Senators—including more than a dozen Senate Democrats—have agreed to co-sponsor this legislation.

Read Governor Hogan’s letter to Sens. Cardin and Van Hollen.

“Since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, more than 7,000 U.S. service members—including 126 Marylanders—have died in military operations in the Global War on Terror,” wrote Governor Hogan. “The recent withdrawal from Afghanistan, along with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, have heightened Americans’ recognition of the ultimate sacrifice that these men and women have made throughout the longest war in our history. A memorial on the National Mall would give the families of the fallen a place to mourn and remember, and it would give current and future generations an opportunity to reflect on the true cost of freedom.”

In September, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Location Act. The six surviving secretaries of defense—including members of Republican and Democratic administrations—support this legislation, along with a number of veterans organizations. Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) companion legislation—S. 535—has 51 co-sponsors, including 14 Senate Democrats as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“As commander-in-chief of the Maryland National Guard, I have seen off countless citizen soldiers headed to Iraq and Afghanistan,” wrote the governor. “I have also mourned with the families of Marylanders killed in action. On behalf of all Marylanders, I ask you to join us in honoring the veterans of America’s longest war by supporting the Global War on Terrorism Memorial.”

The Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation leads the effort to plan and build the National GWOT Memorial on the National Mall.