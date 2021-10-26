Maryland Governor Announces Judicial Appointments

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has appointed Charles Blomquist to the Baltimore City Circuit Court and Cara Lewis to the Carroll County District Court.

“I am pleased to appoint such experienced and accomplished members of the bar to Maryland’s court system,” said Governor Hogan. “I am grateful for their willingness to serve the people of our state, and I am confident that they will bring years of legal service and knowledge to the bench.”

Charles Blomquist has spent his entire legal career as a prosecutor and is currently a deputy state prosecutor in the Office of State Prosecutor. After clerking for the Honorable John Carroll Byrnes at the Baltimore City Circuit Court, Blomquist worked in the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City from 2001 to 2020, ultimately becoming the division chief of the Gun Violence Enforcement Division. After completing a two-year assignment with the Peace Corps as a small business advisor, Blomquist began a military career, and remains an active member of the Maryland Army National Guard. He has achieved the rank of colonel, and is currently deployed overseas. He will continue his career of public service by taking the bench upon his return.

Blomquist holds a B.A. from Grinnell College, a Master of Divinity from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, a Master of Public Administration from the University of Pittsburgh School of Public and International Affairs, a Master of Strategic Studies the United States War College, and a J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Cara Lewis serves as special counsel in the Office of the State’s Attorney for Carroll County, where she supervises four units within the office, its business operations, and maintains a felony caseload. Lewis has been a prosecutor for nearly 10 years in both the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City and the Office of the State’s Attorney for Carroll County, where she previously served as the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network site coordinator, focusing on cross-jurisdictional data sharing and investigations targeting gangs, drugs, firearms, and human trafficking. Prior to becoming a prosecutor, she clerked for the Honorable Robert E. Cahill, Jr. in the Baltimore County Circuit Court and was an associate at Tydings & Rosenberg LLP, where she practiced in the bankruptcy litigation and commercial/business litigation groups.

Lewis received her B.A. from the University of Maryland, College Park and her J.D. from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.