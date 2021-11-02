New York Governor Signs Legislation to Manage Waste

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation requiring that local solid waste management plans make efforts to increase waste diversion, including by recycling and composting, and encouraging the elimination of the use of certain single-use plastic items at State University of New York and City University of New York campuses.

“With the fate of the planet at stake, New York must continue to lead the way in the global fight against the climate crisis,” said Governor Hochul. “This package of legislation will make sure New Yorkers are recycling, composting and phasing out wasteful plastic products, putting our state on the path to a cleaner, greener future.”

Legislation S.6334/A.5605 requires local waste management plans to include methods to increase waste diversion. As we look to combat climate change, recycling and composting will become invaluable tools that will allow New York State to keep waste out of landfills.

Senator Rachel May said, “Far too much waste that could be recycled or composted ends up in landfills. New York has made significant progress in reducing the amount of waste we generate, but we can still do more. This legislation asks municipalities to be sure they consider how to increase recycling and composting as they manage solid waste. Here in Onondaga County, we constructed a state-of-the-art food scrap and yard waste composting facility, and it has been a great success. I thank Governor Hochul for signing this bill, and look forward to seeing municipalities make advancements in keeping waste out of landfills.”