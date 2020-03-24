Governor Ducey Takes Step To Free Up More Physicians To Address COVID-19

(STL.News) – Governor Ducey yesterday notified the Center For Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of his decision to exempt the State of Arizona from a federal regulation requiring Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) to be supervised by a physician. The reform will expand access to care, especially in rural areas, and free up physicians for other needed medical services.

“Arizona’s hospitals and medical professionals need all the help and resources they can get right now,” said Governor Ducey. “I am confident that this exemption will enhance access to high quality care, provide additional options to our rural hospitals, and is in the best interest of the citizens of Arizona.”

The Governor’s Office consulted with the Executive Directors of both the Arizona Nursing Board and the Arizona Medical Board prior to notifying CMS of today’s exemption. To date, 17 states have taken similar actions.

