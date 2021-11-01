Arizona Governor Launches Homeowner Assistance Program

Governor Ducey, Arizona Department Of Housing Launch Homeowner Assistance Program

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Housing announced $197 million to launch the Homeowner Assistance Fund, helping Arizona homeowners struggling financially to pay their mortgage and other home-related expenses.

“We want to make sure families stay in their homes and continue to have a roof over their heads,” said Governor Ducey. “As Arizona emerges out of the pandemic and our economy grows, many hardworking individuals who fell on hard times are still trying to find their financial footing. The Arizona Department of Housing’s Homeowner Assistance Fund will help with mortgage payments and take care of other expenses. I’m grateful to the Department and Director Tom Simplot for their unwavering dedication to supporting renters and homeowners, expanding affordable housing, and ensuring safe housing is available for those in need.”

The funding is available for immediate distribution on behalf of all eligible homeowners. Homeowners can find out if they’re eligible for HAF assistance and apply online at https://haf.azhousing.gov. Housing counselors assigned by ADOH will work with homeowners to ensure applications are submitted accurately and promptly for consideration.

“This is direct and immediate aid,” Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) Director Tom Simplot said. “If you’re behind on your mortgage payments, we can send funds directly to your home loan servicer to bring you current.”

The $197 million to create the one-time Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) comes to Arizona from the U.S. Department of Treasury as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. HAF provides assistance for Arizona low-income homeowners who have experienced financial hardship related to COVID-19 after January 21, 2020. The assistance is intended to prevent foreclosure but helps with more than just mortgage payments.

“Besides your mortgage, HAF will also pay past due utilities and internet services, property taxes, insurance, HOA fees, and more,” Director Simplot added. “The funds are available and ready to be distributed, all homeowners need to do is apply and show the need, and we’ll make payments immediately. This program is a true difference-maker for vulnerable homeowners in Arizona who‘ve been hit hard by COVID, it gives hope. If you’re battling to stay in your home, I urge you to check your eligibility and apply today so we can help keep you in it.”

This month, Director Simplot published columns explaining Arizona’s commitment to expanding availability of affordable housing as our economy grows and the importance of utilizing public-private partnerships to ensure Arizonans have access to reliable housing.