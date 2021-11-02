Arizona Governor To Support Homeless People

Governor Ducey, Arizona Department Of Housing Announce $15 Million To Support Arizonans Experiencing Homelessness

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Housing today announced the distribution of $15.35 million in federal funding to support three projects aimed at providing shelter and services to Arizonans experiencing homelessness.

“We must do all we can to ensure Arizonans in need have access to safe, clean and reliable housing,” said Governor Ducey. “The homeless shelters in Phoenix, Kingman and Flagstaff will support and protect vulnerable Arizonans and put them on a path toward a better life. I’m thankful to the Arizona Department of Housing and the local partners involved for their dedication to combating homelessness in Arizona.”

The Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) was provided $22.5 million from the federally-funded Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) Program to construct public facilities that respond to needs created by the pandemic. In coordination with the Governor’s Office, ADOH has engaged with communities in all corners of the state and has received applications to utilize all of this funding.

“These facilities will give Arizonans the time and supportive services they need to regain permanent housing,” said ADOH Director Tom Simplot. “Those who find themselves struggling with homelessness can look to facilities like these to provide the necessary support to get back on their feet. ADOH and its stakeholders will continue to look for ways to fund supportive housing throughout Arizona.”

Project Haven

Governor Ducey through ADOH invested $7.5 million to help Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) fund Project Haven, a housing project that will provide shelter for people aged 55 years and older. The City of Phoenix provided an additional $4 million in funding. This project and funding also mirrors SB1848, which was signed by Governor Ducey earlier this year.

The City of Phoenix originally provided funding to CASS to rent 65 rooms in the Phoenix Inn, a north Phoenix hotel for older adults facing homelessness, and later expanded the program with 20 additional rooms. With the new funding from the ADOH and Phoenix, CASS was able to purchase the Phoenix Inn and was recently granted a permit to operate a 130-room shelter that can serve up to 170 people aged 55 and older at one time.

ADOH anticipates construction to begin at the beginning of 2022 and be completed by the end of the year.

JoJo’s Place

Governor Ducey through ADOH invested $5.85 million to help Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona fund JoJo’s Place, which provides transitional housing for Northern Arizonans experiencing homelessness. The funding will allow the organization to purchase and rehabilitate a 44-unit motel facility in Flagstaff.

Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona will convert the hotel rooms to studio apartments, which will be rented as new transitional housing for households suffering from homelessness. The aim of the project is to provide safe, decent and affordable housing, along with support services to assist in the transition to permanent housing. The organization partnered with Catholic Charities Community Services to provide on-site housing case management services, the Flagstaff Family Food Center to provide food resources to families, and the Guidance Center to provide mental health support services.

“We know decent, affordable housing is a foundation for health and stability for families and we look forward to helping families transition from homelessness to permanent housing and self-sufficiency,” said JoJo’s Place CEO Devonna McLaughlin.

In October, Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona broke ground on the facility.

Kingman Veterans Shelter

Governor Ducey through ADOH invested $2 million to help the City of Kingman and the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council (JAVC) operate the Kingman Veterans Shelter, an emergency shelter that will assist veterans suffering from homelessness. The City of Kingman will administer construction as the JAVC converts a building it owns into a 25-bed shelter of transitional housing for veterans in need.

The facility will be available to any veteran in need and provide mental health, substance abuse and employment services. The average stay is expected to be six months. The goal is to enable a smooth transition when veterans are ready to move to their own permanent housing.

Construction is anticipated to begin in March 2022 with the facility expected to open for veterans in fall 2023.