Ohio Governor Awards $44 Million as Water Infrastructure Grants

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today awarded 28 water infrastructure projects with nearly $44 million in financial support as part of the second round of funding offered through the new Ohio BUILDS water infrastructure grant program.

Governor DeWine launched the Ohio BUILDS initiative last week. As part of the new program, approximately $250 million will be invested in local water infrastructure projects to help improve quality of life for Ohio’s families and encourage economic growth in Ohio’s communities.

Today’s second-round grant announcement brings the total of Ohio BUILDS water infrastructure grants awarded so far to approximately $137 million. Funded projects impact all of Ohio’s 88 counties.

“It’s astonishing to me that there are communities in Ohio today where it’s difficult to get clean water. For our people to thrive and for our communities to grow, clean water and reliable infrastructure are an absolute must,” said Governor DeWine. “There is a tremendous need for water infrastructure upgrades all over our state, and through Ohio BUILDS, we’re funding projects that will be life-changing in some communities.”