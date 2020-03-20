Governor Abbott Waives Health Care Fees For Incarcerated Texans In TDCJ Facilities

(STL.News) – Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) to temporarily suspend inmate fees for health care services related to COVID-19. While incarcerated Texans housed within TDCJ facilities are never denied access to health care due to an inability to pay, this temporary waiver will encourage timely reporting of COVID-19 symptoms so that offenders are given the treatment they need.

“As we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we are committed to protecting the health of individuals in state custody and the dedicated state employees working at TDCJ facilities,” said Governor Abbott. “Waiving health care fees for offenders housed in TDCJ facilities will ensure that inmates experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 receive immediate medical attention. This suspension will protect the health of both inmates and TDCJ staff, and is a crucial tool in our efforts to mitigate any potential spread of COVID-19 in closely confined populations.”

