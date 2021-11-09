Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Anderson and Buick

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Ronnie Anderson and Stacey Buick to the San Jacinto River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on October 16, 2027. The San Jacinto River Authority is a government agency whose mission is to develop, conserve, and protect the water resources of the San Jacinto River basin.

Ronnie Anderson of Mont Belvieu is a semi-retired executive Vice President of Community Resource Credit Union. He is a Director and past Board Chairman of the Baytown-West Chambers Economic Development Foundation and a member and past Director and President of the Rotary Club of Baytown. In addition, he previously served as a Baytown City Councilman. Anderson was honorably discharged from the United States Army Reserves and attended Lee College, San Jacinto College, and University of Houston where he studied business and banking.

Stacey Buick of Montgomery is Co-Owner of Sundance Aviation and former Team Owner of Buick Racing, Inc. She is a member of the Lake Conroe Association and a former member of the Lake Conroe Community Network and the City of Conroe Task Force on Water.