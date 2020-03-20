Governor Abbott, Matthew McConaughey, Roy Spence Release PSA On Importance Of Social Distancing

(STL.News) – Governor Greg Abbott today released a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging Texans to practice social distancing by staying home in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The PSA was produced by Roy Spence, Chairman of Austin-based advertising company GSD&M, with Matthew McConaughey providing the voice-over.

“These are challenging times, but Texans are always prepared to respond to challenges,” said Governor Abbott. “I am grateful to all our medical professionals who are working on the front lines to limit the spread of COVID-19 and provide care to Texans in need. Now is the time for all of us to unite and do our part to protect public health in our communities. That’s why I urge all Texans to practice smart hygiene habits and social distancing—and if you can, just stay home.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

