Texas Governor Appoints Antu to 482nd Judicial District Court

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Maritza Antu as Judge of the 482nd Judicial District Court in Harris County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Maritza Antu of Houston is Managing Partner of The Antu Law Firm, PLLC. Previously, she served as an Assistant District Attorney for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for over 10 years. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Harris County Criminal Lawyers Association, and the Houston Bar Association. Additionally, she is a former coach for the Moot Court Competition Team at the University of Houston Law Center. Antu received a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Houston Law Center.