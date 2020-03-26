Governor Abbott Announces HHSC Request Of 1135 Medicaid Waiver

(STL.News) – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has submitted a Section 1135 Medicaid Waiver to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS). If approved, this would grant Texas flexibility in administering Medicaid while the state continues to respond to COVID-19.

“The flexibilities we are requesting will help ensure Texans on Medicaid continue to have their routine needs met, even as the state responds to COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “I ask CMS to grant this waiver so that we can expand care capacity for Texans who utilize services through Medicaid.”

­If approved, the federal flexibilities would include:

Temporarily extending existing prior authorizations for services so that Texans can get the care they need without delay

Extending deadlines for state fair hearings and appeals

Allowing services to be performed by telehealth, telemedicine, or telephonic contact

Extending current medical necessity, service authorizations, and level of care authorizations for Medicaid programs

Allowing the state to waive any requirements that require the signature of a physician, durable medical equipment provider, or

Medicaid recipient

Streamlining provider enrollment for out-of-state and new providers to increase the number of providers in Texas, which will ensure continued access to care

Waiving requirements that health care professionals be licensed in the state in which they are providing services, so long as they have equivalent licensing in another state

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE