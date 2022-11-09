Government to extend Stormont election deadline and cut MLA pay



Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed the moves in the House of Commons on Wednesday as he outlined his next steps in response to the powersharing crisis in the region.Existing legislation gave the Stormont parties almost six months to form an executive following the last election in May, which saw Sinn Fein emerge as the largest party for the first time.The deadline to establish a new executive lapsed on October 28, at which point the Government assumed a legal responsibility to hold a fresh poll within 12 weeks – January 19.Mr Heaton-Harris said he was now extending the deadline for parties to form an executive by six weeks to December 8, with the option of a further six-week extension.Read MoreThe 12-week clock for calling an election will now come into effect either on December 8 – meaning an election would have to be held by March – or six weeks later on January 19, meaning a poll would need to be held by April at the latest.Mr Heaton-Harris also said he would move to cut MLA pay. It is understood salaries will be reduced by around one third.The Cabinet minister is also giving extra powers to Stormont civil servants to enable them to run the region’s rudderless public services and will take steps to pass a budget for the region.The moves will require legislation to be laid and passed at Westminster.