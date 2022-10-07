Government refuses to rule out winter energy blackouts – UK politics live

Government refuses to rule out energy rationing

The climate minister would not rule out energy rationing when asked this morning. Speaking to LBC, Graham Stuart said:

The National Grid, we get to do it independently, and they do their assessment. They’ve said it’s very unlikely.

Asked again, he said “it’s impossible to…”, before being interrupted and pressed over whether the government’s position was a u-turn on Liz Truss’s position during her leadership campaign.

Asked a third time, Stuart said:

We are not planning to have that. It is not our intention to have it and we are doing everything possible to mean that it should not happen.

And, pressed over the apparent change in rhetoric on the issue, Stuart said:

Events move on, as you well know. We’ve seen all sorts of threats to our energy security.

Stuart has also indicated that Downing Street does not wish to intervene to try to reduce consumption in a bid to manage the problem and claimed a new licensing round for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea would actually be “good for the environment”.