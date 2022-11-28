Government grants for home insulation to be offered under Eco+ scheme



Government will offer £1bn of grants to fund insulation for middle-income homes, claiming it could save households £310 per yearEco+ scheme will offer funding for loft insulation and cavity wall insulation Grants were previously only being offered to lower-income householdsNow those in lower council tax bands and with inefficient homes will be eligible Energy firms have also been urged not to hike direct debits based on estimatesBy Sadie Whitelocks For This Is Money Published: 06:35 EST, 28 November 2022 | Updated: 06:38 EST, 28 November 2022

The UK Government has announced it will offer an extra £1billion in grants to insulate homes across the country from early 2023, which could save eligible households £310 per year. The Eco+ scheme will focus on offering low-cost insulation measures such as loft insulation and cavity wall insulation to homes which have poor energy efficiency ratings and are in lower council tax bands. The Government said the proposed scheme, which was previously only available to lower-income households, would run from early 2023 until March 2026 and would help meet a recent target to reduce energy consumption by 15 per cent by 2030. The UK government has announced it will spend an extra £1 billion insulating homes across the country from early next year, in a bid to help households save around £310 a year’Our new Eco+ scheme will help hundreds of thousands of people across the UK to better insulate their homes to reduce consumption, with the added benefit of saving families hundreds of pounds each year,’ Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said in a statement on Monday.Along with the scheme’s launch, the Government has asked energy providers not to hike direct debit payments for customers who are working hard to reduce their usage.The business secretary, Grant Shapps has written to energy providers asking them to make sure energy bills reflect what customers are using, rather than over-estimating charges. He said he was concerned that bills were rising despite people reducing their energy use.Ofgem has has also been asked to look at making bills more responsive.Britain is currently facing its biggest squeeze on living standards on record, according to Government forecasters, driven largely by a surge in energy, food and fuel costs since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed up natural gas prices across Europe. Government subsidies for household energy bills are already forecast to cost £25 billion this financial year and £13 billion in 2023/24.Shapps said the further roll out of the insulation programme would help make Britain less reliant on imported energy. Existing insulation subsidies are targeted towards people in social housing or who are on low incomes.Under the new plan, up to 80 per cent of the subsidies will be available to people who do not qualify for income-based assistance, but whose homes are not energy efficient and fall outside the top bands for council tax. The Government has also launched a £18million public information campaign to encourage the public to draught-proof their homes and turn down radiators in empty roomsThe £1billion of funding comes from a £12.6billion energy efficiency budget to cover the years up to 2028, which Hunt expanded in a fiscal statement on 17 November.British energy companies suggested a similar scheme in September, and the precise details will be subject to public consultation and parliamentary approval.Shapps also said the Government was launching an £18million public information campaign to encourage the public to draught-proof their homes, turn down radiators in empty rooms, and run boilers at lower temperatures. The Government claims that if a typical household reduced their boiler flow temperature from 75?C to 60?C and turned down radiators in empty rooms, they could save £160 a year on their energy bill at current prices.

