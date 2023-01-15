Government could pass legislation to stop conversion therapy after Boris Johnson term stopped bill



The Government is set to announce a law banning conversion therapy, a controversial practice where enforcers seek to change a participant's desired gender or sexuality.Activists have long-lobbied the Conservative administration to completely outlaw the practice after previous bills did not include banning trans conversion therapy.Theresa May promised the ban in 2018, but leaked documents last year showed that her successor as prime minister planned to quietly drop the ban. Downing Street then recommitted to the legislation which was announced in the Queen's Speech last year. Labour has previously committed to a total ban on conversion therapy.It is expected the full bill will go before the scrutiny of MPs later this year, ITV reported on Sunday, with No 10 expected to be behind it – not equalities minister Kemi Badenoch. The Government has not formally commented on what the bill could include and whether it will stop conversation therapy the individual has consented to – rather than been forced to comply with. And there is doubt as to how it will fit into religious guidance. Former equalities advisor Jayne Ozanne told ITV: "It's good to hear that finally, after nearly five years, we are going to get the legislative ban that we have been so long-promised."I'm relieved to learn that the government will include full protections for trans people, but remain concerned that large loopholes may be created regarding whether someone can supposedly 'consent' and on religious practices."The latter is by far the most common form in the UK and must be stopped if LGB+ lives are to be protected from this horrific abuse."