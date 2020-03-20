Gov. Parson Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Springfield Police Officer

(STL.News) – Today, Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at government buildings in Greene County on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in honor of Springfield Police Department Officer Christopher R. Walsh.

On March 15, Officer Walsh was shot and killed after responding to a Springfield business to investigate a call for an active shooter.

“Officer Christopher Walsh leaves us with a legacy of brave, selfless service to Missouri and our nation that is an inspiration to us all. His commitment to public service included two deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom during his 14 years in the U.S. Army Reserve and three years as an officer with the Springfield Police Department,” Governor Parson said. “On Sunday, he was tragically and senselessly killed after rushing to an active shooting scene and courageously attempting to provide life-saving care to a civilian shooting victim. Officer Walsh is a hero we will never forget.”

