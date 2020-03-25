Gov. Justice, religious leaders hold Statewide Day of Prayer Service

(STL.News) – Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia today to conduct a virtual Statewide Day of Prayer Service.

Leaders from many different religious backgrounds participated in the event to provide all West Virignians, no matter their religious denomination, an opportunity to pray as one people during the state’s ongoing “Stay At Home” order, which was put into effect Monday in efforts to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Today is a special day that we have dedicated to a Day of Prayer in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said during today’s service. “I go to my God multiple times every day and I can tell you He’ll lead us out of this, but today is a really special day for us all to come together.”

Yesterday, Gov. Justice issued a proclamation formally declaring Wednesday, March 25, 2020 as an official Day of Prayer in West Virginia.

