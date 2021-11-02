Gov. Justice announces expanded West Virginia State Parks discounts available to veterans and active duty military personnel

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) As a show of appreciation to veterans and active duty military personnel, Gov. Jim Justice announced today that several discounts for all United States veterans are available. Veterans who stay at a West Virginia state park lodge throughout the month of November are eligible for a 50% discount on lodge room stays.

“Our veterans and military personnel have made incredible sacrifices for our state and our country and they ask for so little in return,” Gov. Justice said. “As I’ve said many times, I truly believe that we owe every single thing we have in this life to these brave men and women, and we should always do everything in our power to show our appreciation. Providing discounts for stays in our beautiful state parks and forests is just a drop in the bucket, but I believe it’s a meaningful way for us to show our gratitude as we approach Veterans Day.”

The 50% off lodging deal is underway immediately and continues through Tuesday, Nov. 30. During this period, the deal can be utilized on lodge rooms booked as far in advance as March 31, 2022.

To receive the 50% off lodging deal, guests can make an online reservation at WVstateparks.com and use offer code “VETS50” at checkout.

When making reservations by calling a park or the West Virginia State Park Customer Call Center at 1-833-WVPARKS, the “Veterans Appreciation Rate” should be requested.

Presentation of military or veteran status will be requested upon check-in.

West Virginia State Parks is also expanding discounts to show appreciation to veterans and active duty military personnel year-round.

Exclusive, year-round discounts available to veterans and active duty military personnel include the following:

10% off entire lodge and cabin stays

15% off greens fees at West Virginia State Parks golf courses with offer code

15% off dining at lodge park restaurants

Details about these discounts, exclusions, and how to redeem them can be found online at WVstateparks.com/deals.

“It’s truly a privilege to be able to offer these deals to the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s the least we can do, considering their sacrifices, and our hope is they can find some relaxation and enjoyment at the state parks we all love so much.”

These special deals are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Gov. Justice’s commitment to West Virginia’s veterans and military personnel.

Thanks to Gov. Justice, military retirement income, including retirement income from the Armed Forces, Reserves, and National Guard paid by the United States or the State of West Virginia is exempt from state income tax. Dozens of brand-new veteran transportation vans have been provided to help disabled or injured West Virginia veterans to their appointments at VA medical facilities across the state. The Governor also opened a new WV Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDVA) benefits office in Parkersburg and provided the funding needed to complete the Wyoming County Veterans Memorial display in Oceana. Gov. Justice and the WVDVA dedicated the West Virginia Turnpike from Charleston to Beckley as the Gold Star Families Memorial Highway and also dedicated the largest Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in the world at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. Additionally, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor has provided $1.395 million from the CARES Act in grants to all 279 Veterans organizations across West Virginia.

“We always need to support our veterans at every turn in the road that we can,” Gov. Justice said.