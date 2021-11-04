Indiana Governor Makes Appointments to Boards & Commissions

November 4, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Indiana Governor Makes Appointments to Boards & Commissions

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.

Environmental Rules Board

The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until September 30, 2025:

  • Michael Chambers (Zionsville), assistant general counsel with Eli Lilly & Company

Indiana Gaming Commission

The governor made two new appointments to the commission, who will serve until September 30, 2022:

  • Dan Housman (St. John), payment professional at Payroc
  • Darren Root (Bloomington), Founder of Rootworks

Indiana Public Defender Commission

The governor made two reappointments to the commission, who will serve until October 31, 2025:

  • David Hensel (Indianapolis), partner with Hoover Hull Turner LLP
  • Mark Rutherford (Indianapolis), shareholder with Thrasher Buschmann & Voelkel, P.C.

State Employees Appeals Commission

The governor made two reappointments to the commission, who will serve until October 31, 2025:

  • Frank Sullivan (Indianapolis), former Justice of the Indiana Supreme Court
  • Curtis Wilkinson (Terre Haute), partner with Wilkinson, Goeller, Modesitt, Wilkinson & Drummy, LLP

White River State Park Development Commission

The governor made four reappointments to the commission, who will serve until December 31, 2024:

  • James Isch (Carmel), former COO of the NCAA
  • Laurie Thornton (Indianapolis), director of government affairs for CenterPoint Energy
  • Thomas Wheeler II (Zionsville), member of Frost Brown Todd
  • Joe Bill Wiley (Indianapolis), president of Capital Cities, LLC

The governor also made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until November 30, 2023:

  • Brad Rateike (Indianapolis), founding principal of BAR Communications
About Maryam Shah 6493 Articles
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles