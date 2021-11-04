Indiana Governor Makes Appointments to Boards & Commissions

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.

Environmental Rules Board

The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until September 30, 2025:

Michael Chambers (Zionsville), assistant general counsel with Eli Lilly & Company

Indiana Gaming Commission

The governor made two new appointments to the commission, who will serve until September 30, 2022:

Dan Housman (St. John), payment professional at Payroc

Darren Root (Bloomington), Founder of Rootworks

Indiana Public Defender Commission

The governor made two reappointments to the commission, who will serve until October 31, 2025:

David Hensel (Indianapolis), partner with Hoover Hull Turner LLP

Mark Rutherford (Indianapolis), shareholder with Thrasher Buschmann & Voelkel, P.C.

State Employees Appeals Commission

The governor made two reappointments to the commission, who will serve until October 31, 2025:

Frank Sullivan (Indianapolis), former Justice of the Indiana Supreme Court

Curtis Wilkinson (Terre Haute), partner with Wilkinson, Goeller, Modesitt, Wilkinson & Drummy, LLP

White River State Park Development Commission

The governor made four reappointments to the commission, who will serve until December 31, 2024:

James Isch (Carmel), former COO of the NCAA

Laurie Thornton (Indianapolis), director of government affairs for CenterPoint Energy

Thomas Wheeler II (Zionsville), member of Frost Brown Todd

Joe Bill Wiley (Indianapolis), president of Capital Cities, LLC

The governor also made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until November 30, 2023: