South Carolina Second Veterans Virtual Career Fair

Gov. Henry McMaster and more than 35 state agencies announce the state’s second Veterans Virtual Career Fair

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Governor Henry McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Administration (Admin) and the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) encourage all South Carolina veterans looking to continue a career of service to take part in the Veterans Virtual Career Fair happening November 9, 2021.

The virtual career fair, the second hosted by the state of South Carolina this year, provides veterans an opportunity to explore career opportunities with more than 35 state agencies and institutions of higher education.

“South Carolina prides itself in being a military state that values our veterans and recognizes their many skills and talents,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “That is why our state agencies are actively recruiting men and women who’ve served in the military. The discipline and skills they bring to the table enable them to have a long and successful state government career and help agencies better serve South Carolinians.”

“As a state agency, we want to continually connect veterans to the many career opportunities in state government,” said Admin Executive Director Marcia Adams. “This virtual career fair is a convenient way for veterans to learn about those openings and talk directly with human resources professionals.”

“Bringing veterans into state government service is a wise choice, and benefits the veteran, the state, and the citizens of South Carolina,” said SCDVA Secretary Will Grimsley. “Hard-working, dedicated, and talented veterans bring both a drive for excellence and a fresh perspective to state government.”

Registration for the Veterans Virtual Career Fair, which will run from 10 a.m.–1 p.m., Tuesday, November 9, 2021, is now open. Veterans can register by visiting https://bddy.me/3vGwCU3.

Participating agencies are recruiting for positions in accounting, finance, engineering, grant management, health care, human resources, information technology, management, security and law enforcement, and skilled trades.

Each agency will have virtual booths where job seekers can take part in a video chat or set a time to talk directly with a human resources representative about available openings. Some of the more than 35 participating agencies include:

Aiken Technical College

Clemson University

Midlands Technical College

South Carolina Department of Administration

South Carolina Department of Corrections

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice

South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services

South Carolina Department of Public Safety

South Carolina Department of Revenue

South Carolina Department of Transportation

Spartanburg Community College

The Citadel

The University of South Carolina

The state held the first Veterans Virtual Career Fair in May 2021. More than 330 veterans took part.