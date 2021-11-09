Kentucky Governor to Hold Memorial Sunday

Gov. Beshear to Hold Memorial Sunday to Remember 10,000 Kentuckians Lost to COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) Gov. Andy Beshear said he will hold a memorial to remember more than 10,000 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. EST on the State Capitol grounds.

The Governor invited all Kentuckians to watch the memorial live on his Facebook and YouTube pages.

“Today, we surpassed another grim milestone in our fight against COVID-19 – 10,019 Kentuckians lost,” said Gov. Beshear. “My faith teaches me that these are children of God, irreplaceable to their families and their communities. That each time we lose someone – especially this many people – it tears at the fabric of who we are. COVID-19 has been the No. 3 cause of death in Kentucky last year and this year, so far. It’s important that we grieve together, and that we recognize those who have been lost and the families who are struggling with that loss.”

During the memorial, the Governor will officially announce the artist commissioned to create a monument to honor those lost and the sacrifices Kentuckians made during this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. The Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial will be constructed in the Monument Park on the State Capitol grounds; its artist was selected by an advisory panel formed of first responders, health care heroes and family members of those lost.

COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations Update

Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,576,911

Nov. 6, Cases: 1,158

Nov. 6, Deaths: 35

Nov. 7, Cases: 585

Nov. 7, Deaths: 19

New Cases Today: 642

New Deaths: 26

Today’s Positivity Rate: 5.44%

Current Hospitalizations: 687

Current Intensive Care Admittances: 196

Currently on Ventilators: 121

During the week ending Nov. 7, 7,919 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky and the average test positivity rate was 5.47%.

Gov. Beshear Urges Eligible Kentucky Adults to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Booster

Gov. Beshear said as of Monday, 345,887 Kentuckians have received a booster. The Governor said hospitalizations among vaccinated Kentuckians are increasing over time as immunity likely wanes. Boosters help individuals protect themselves and others better as immunity from the initial vaccine dose(s) can decrease.

All eligible vaccinated Kentucky adults can now get any of the three COVID-19 vaccination boosters: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Gov. Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear received their COVID-19 vaccination boosters during last week’s Team Kentucky update.

COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Ages 5 to 11

The Governor said now that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has officially recommended the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, Kentucky parents and caregivers are now able to book an appointment for their children. Gov. Beshear said his 11-year-old daughter received the first dose of the vaccine today.

To find an available appointment for this age group, visit vaccines.gov and click on “Find COVID-19 Vaccines.” From there, parents and caregivers can sort by zip code and vaccine options.

The Pfizer vaccine has been found to be over 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 in this age group.

“I’ve waited for this day for a long time. I can’t tell you how relieved I am as parent,” said Gov. Beshear. “As her dad, I’ve worried about her possibly getting exposed at home, or at school – other parents know, when you’re worried about your child, you worry about everything. So this is special. This is a safe vaccine that will give her and can give your kids extra protection.”

Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Impacts in Kentucky

Gov. Beshear celebrated the recent passage of the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill that includes multibillion-dollar investments in the commonwealth.

“Not only are these once-in-a-generation investments, they’re good investments – when we invest in our infrastructure, we unlock potential and we reduce costs in the future. We make ourselves more resilient to the natural disasters we see far too often, and we make it safer when we put our kids in the car,” said Gov. Beshear. “It helps us ultimately to be more competitive worldwide and it helps ensure that we are still the world economic leader.”

In addition to American Rescue Plan Act funding, under the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Kentucky will receive:

More than $4.7 billion over five years to repair roads and bridges and create high-quality, well-paying jobs for Kentucky families;