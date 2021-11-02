Kentucky Governor Invite Artists to Contribute to Gallery

FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear invite Kentuckians to lend their artistic talents to the Team Kentucky Gallery, which is located in two main halls of the state Capitol in Frankfort.

The Beshears believe there is no better place than the Capitol to highlight Kentuckians’ voices as represented through art.

“As we begin to put the pandemic behind us and more of our people visit the Capitol, they are able to see their stories and their communities represented through the amazing art of their fellow Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear. “Every day, as I walk the halls of this building, I am inspired by the spirit of Kentucky that these artworks have captured.”

Selected artworks will be displayed for a six-month rotation in the Capitol and on the Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery, where the artists can provide additional information. After each rotation, artworks are returned to the artists. The current, inaugural rotation runs until Dec. 31, 2021. The second rotation will begin Jan. 1 and run until June 30, 2022.

The deadline to submit artwork for consideration for the second rotation is Nov. 29, 2021. Artworks will be selected by the second week of December, and artists will be notified shortly thereafter.

“I have seen the transformative power of art and witnessed how it has helped so many young people to reflect and to heal,” said First Lady Beshear. “But art helps all of us – young and old alike. Whether it’s creating it or viewing it, art is a powerful tool to help us see the beauty in our world and in each other.”

The First Lady has long supported Kentucky artists and created the Hope Gallery when Gov. Beshear served as attorney general. The Hope Gallery gave voice to Kentucky children facing adversity and promoted art therapy programs in the commonwealth.

Art Submission Requirements

Artists may submit two artworks for consideration but must complete separate applications for each.

Artworks must be a minimum size of 18-by-20-inches (including frame) and cannot exceed 48-inches in width. The maximum allowable depth is 4-inches and the maximum weight is 25 pounds.

Artworks should be framed if practicable.

Artworks can be landscape, portrait or abstract.

The following information should be included with your submission: your name; address, including city and county; phone number; email; title of artwork; and size of artwork (including frame). You can also include the URL if you have a website where your art is displayed.

Artists also can note whether the artwork is for sale. Artworks will not be sold as part of the Team Kentucky Gallery, but interested buyers will be able to contact artists for information about a sale once the artwork is returned.

How to Submit

Submit photos of your artwork using the application on the gallery’s website.

The Beshear administration understands the significant impact that Kentucky’s arts and humanities industry has on the state’s economy. Generating more than $2.3 billion annually in economic impact, this industry plays a critical role in enhancing the commonwealth’s culture, education and tourism. The administration has been committed to investing in the industry as part of Team Kentucky’s initiative to build a better Kentucky through tourism and economic development.

Through the Kentucky Arts Council, Kentucky has supported arts organizations throughout the commonwealth by providing critical funding to support artists and stabilize the arts industry following the spread of COVID-19. The commonwealth has distributed $454,000 in CARES Act funding and $665,750 through the Kentucky Arts Council ARP grant to arts organizations in communities statewide.