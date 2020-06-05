Gouldsboro Man Petr Kostenetskiy Sentenced To 36 Months’ Imprisonment For Robbing Jefferson Township Bank With BB Gun

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Petr Kostenetskiy, age 21, of Gouldsboro, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on June 2, 2020, by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion to thirty-six months’ imprisonment to be followed by two years of supervised release for armed bank robbery.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, on July 22, 2019, Kostenetskiy entered a bank in Jefferson Township armed with what was later determined to be a BB gun, pointed the weapon at a teller, demanded money and ultimately stole $7,537. Kostenetskiy was located and arrested shortly thereafter and the stolen funds were recovered.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffery St John prosecuted the case.

This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE