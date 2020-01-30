Goodyear to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

AKRON, OH (STL.News) The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will report fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 11, to be followed by an investor conference call at 9 a.m.

Prior to the commencement of the call, the company will post the financial and other related information that will be presented on its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.

Investors, members of the media and other interested persons can access the conference call on the website or via telephone by calling either (800) 895-3361 or (785) 424-1062 before 8:55 a.m. and providing the conference ID “Goodyear.” A taped replay will be available by calling (800) 839-3011 or (402) 220-7231. The replay will also remain available on the website.