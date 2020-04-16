Goodyear Provides Preliminary Quarterly Results, Business Update

Company completes refinancing of $2.0 billion U.S. revolving credit facility, extending maturity to 2025

Announces global cost mitigation actions in response to rapidly changing business environment

Sees first quarter results significantly affected by COVID-19; volume down 18% versus last year

Temporarily suspends quarterly dividend, reduces 2020 capital expenditures to further enhance liquidity

AKRON, OH (STL.News) The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company today announced preliminary results for the first quarter of 2020 and provided an update on several operational and financial actions that the company has taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this challenging time, our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of our associates. We are working diligently to ensure we will be prepared to resume our manufacturing operations safely and efficiently when automotive production and replacement tire demand recovers. At the same time, we are proactively taking actions to mitigate the impact of the sharp decline in industry demand on our profitability and financial position,” said Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president. “I am proud of the courage and resilience of our associates around the world as they continue to service our customers and consumers during this unprecedented time. I am confident we will weather this crisis and that, as we continue to focus on our strategic priorities, we are positioning the company to win in our markets when the auto industry and broader economy recovers.”

In addition to the update on its operations, the company also announced the successful refinancing of its primary revolving credit facility in the U.S. “We are pleased to complete this action, particularly given the current economic climate,” said Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “The extension of our debt maturities enhances our financial flexibility and further strengthens our liquidity position, allowing us to better manage the challenges we face. This renewal reflects the financial community’s confidence in our business and the quality of our assets.”