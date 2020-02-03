Goodyear Launches News Sizes for Fuel Max RTD

Goodyear Fuel Max RTD features Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake and fuel efficiency ratings

Akron, OH (STL.News) In response to the rapidly growing regional-haul trucking segment, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is launching three new sizes for the Goodyear Fuel Max RTD (Regional Traction Drive) tire line. In the second quarter of 2020, all six Fuel Max RTD sizes will be available at original equipment (OE) and at Goodyear authorized dealers.

Designed to improve the operational efficiency of regional and urban trucking fleets, the Goodyear Fuel Max RTD is Goodyear’s best premium regional drive tire, balancing fuel efficiency with traction and long miles to removal.

Compliant with Phase 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Fuel Efficiency Standards, the tire also contains a new, low rolling resistance compound and is complete with a Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake Certification for enhanced traction in all weather conditions.

“Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake Certification testing is conducted in the harshest winter conditions at a Goodyear facility in Finland above the Arctic Circle,” said Dustin Lancy, Goodyear commercial product marketing manager. “Combined with our new tread design and compounds, this traction enhances the tire’s performance to maximize grip, fuel efficiency and long miles to removal.”

Ideal applications for this tire cover a wide range of vehicle types, including straight trucks, day cabs, box trucks, heavy duty pickups, utility vehicles and any regional truck that requires extra traction in all weather conditions.

The Goodyear Fuel Max RTD line is currently available in OE sizes 11R22.5 (Load Ranges G and H) and 255/70R22.5 (Load Range H). By the second quarter of 2020, the tire will be available in sizes 225/70R19.5 (Load Range G), 245/70R19.5 (Load Range H) and 295/75R22.5 (Load Range G), which is SmartWay® verified for sustainable transportation. These 19.5 and 22.5-inch sizes are among the top growing in the regional and urban segment.

The Goodyear Fuel Max RTD is part of Goodyear’s Total Solution of trusted products, premier service network and complete tire management. The Fuel Max RTD will be available at authorized independent Goodyear commercial tire dealers throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers.