Good News Continues – Alaska Unemployment Hits New Low

Juneau, AK (STL.News) Today the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced that November 2019’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was at a record low of 6.1% statewide.

“November marks the fourth straight month of record low unemployment rates in Alaska. This trend of low unemployment shows increasing opportunities for job seekers in Alaska’s growing economy,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Alaska has added jobs every month since my administration took office. The continued increase in private sector investment shows confidence in our pro-jobs policies and will create additional opportunities to put Alaskans to work across our great state.”

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in Alaska have been recorded since 1976.