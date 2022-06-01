Gonzales: Keith Jenkins Plea Guilty to Federal Drug Charges

Gonzales Man, Keith Jenkins Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charges

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that KEITH JENKINS, age 35, of Gonzales, pled guilty as charged on May 31, 2022 to a two count indictment, that charged him with participating in a conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine hydrochloride, in violation of Title 21, United States Code Sections 841(a)(1), (b)(1)(A), and 846 and the possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride, in violation of Title 21, United States Code Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(B).

JENKINS will be sentenced on August 30, 2022 and will face a sentence of ten (10) years up to life in prison, a fine of not more than $10,000,000.00, at least five (5) years of supervised release and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee on the conspiracy charge and from five (5) up to forty (40) years in prison, a fine of not more than $5,000,000.00, at least four (4) years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee for the possession with the intent to distribute charge.

This case was investigated by members of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Maurice E. Landrieu, Jr.

