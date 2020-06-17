Goldsboro Man Jesse Lee Dixon, III Sentenced for Illegal Gun Possession

(STL.News) – A Goldsboro man was sentenced today to 57 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Jesse Lee Dixon, III, 31, was caught carrying an illegal firearm while trespassing.

On April 28, 2019, a Goldsboro Police Department officer observed Dixon on property where Dixon was banned. The officer approached Dixon and saw a black handgun in a holster on Dixon’s hip. Dixon fled from the officer and threw the firearm, but officers located and arrested him and found the firearm nearby. Dixon has multiple prior felony convictions.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Goldsboro Police Department investigated the case.

