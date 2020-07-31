Goldsboro Gang Member Alexander Rickey Shaw, Jr. Sentenced to 17 Years in Federal Prison for Methamphetamine Trafficking

(STL.News) – A Goldsboro man was sentenced today to 204 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fifty (50) grams or more of methamphetamine and distributing five (5) grams or more of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting.

According to court documents, Alexander Rickey Shaw, Jr., also known as “Ruger Red,” 27, had engaged in a conspiracy to distribute multiple kilograms of crystal methamphetamine between November 2018 and his arrest in September 2019. Shaw was a validated member of the United Blood Nation gang.

The investigation was part of OCDETF Operation Carolina’s Ice Fall, which targeted large-scale methamphetamine dealers operating in and around Goldsboro. An Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) is a joint federal, state and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking and is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional level drug trafficking organizations, and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to disrupt or dismantle the targeted criminal organization and seize their assets. To date, Operation Carolina’s Ice Fall has resulted in the prosecutions of 26 individuals for their role in methamphetamine distribution and other crimes.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Goldsboro Police Department, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura S. Howard prosecuted the case.

