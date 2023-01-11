Goldman Sachs upgrades Evercore on attractive valuation; cuts Moelis, Jefferies

Pinkypills Goldman Sachs upgraded Evercore (NYSE:EVR) to Buy from Neutral on attractive valuation and greater skew to non-M&A investment banking. Its stance is in line with bullish sell-side ratings, but SA Quant rates the stock Hold. Goldman Sachs also downgraded Moelis (MC) and Jefferies Financial (JEF) to Sell (from Neutral) and Neutral (from Buy), respectively. SA Quant has a Hold rating on both stocks. However, Wall Street analysts are bullish on Jefferies (JEF) but bearish on Moelis (MC). Read below analyst James Yaro’s rationale for the rating changes: Evercore (EVR), $125 PT (prior $105): “EVR offers greater skew to non-M&A investment banking, less M&A backlog pressure, and a best-in-class pre-tax margin. We see valuation as attractive as EVR trades in-line with history vs. peers at a 2x premium.” Moelis (MC), $37 PT (prior $40): “We see greater stress on 2023E vs. peers on greater M&A backlog decline. Given fixed comp stickiness, we see risk to the comp ratio. MC trades expensively vs. history and peers.” Jefferies (JEF), $40 PT (prior $38): “We expect 2023E revenue growth to underperform peers by 5pp, given greater skew to underperforming M&A/trading, and greater backlog decline. We see downside to Street pre-tax margins, on a lower topline and structural cost inflation.” As for the sector, Goldman Sachs expects toplines of advisors and investment banks to outperform weak industry capital market fees in 2023, given greater exposure to businesses that are countercyclical or already at the trough, and less to M&A and trading. Earlier, Jefferies (JEF) Q4 earnings topped consensus but plunged Y/Y.