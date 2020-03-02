Goldman Sachs Joins ICE ETF Hub for Ehanced Access to ETF Primary Market

ATLANTA & NEW YORK (STL.News) Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced that Goldman Sachs has connected to ICE ETF Hub as an authorized participant on the platform.

“Goldman Sachs has a long tradition of being at the forefront of trading in the ETF primary market, and we’re pleased to have them join the ICE ETF Hub community,” said Peter Borstelmann, Head of ICE ETF Hub. “ICE ETF Hub allows authorized participants to access create/redeem orders, and provides key infrastructure to boost efficiency and standardization across the ETF marketplace.”

ICE ETF Hub has been developed as an industry-wide, open architecture, primary market platform for ETFs, which creates a more standardized and simplified process for ETF creation and redemption. It currently offers support for both US-listed domestic equity and fixed income ETFs, and plans to launch support for the assembly of custom baskets and US-listed international equity ETFs later in 2020.

“ICE ETF Hub enables us to improve operational efficiencies in the primary markets for ETFs through standardization and modernization of processes. We look forward to the benefits of the creation and redemption processes for both equity and fixed income ETFs,” said Amy Hong, Global Head of Market Structure Strategy at Goldman Sachs.