Goldman picks 50 top return-on-equity stocks for a tough ROE year

pcess609/iStock via Getty Images Return on equity for the broader market has been lackluster for the past three quarters and this year will likely see drop in median S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) ROE, according to Goldman Sachs. "An upwards inflection in S&P 500 ROE will be difficult to achieve in 2023, as headwinds from a higher cost of capital and higher taxes will place further strain on profitability," equity strategist David Kostin wrote in a note. Goldman is rebalancing its ROE growth basket, which outperformed S&P 500 ROE by 10 percentage points in 2022. The basket "is sector neutral to the S&P 500 and contains 50 stocks with the highest consensus-expected ROE growth during the next 12 months," Kostin said. "The median stock in the basket is expected to grow ROE in the next 12 months by 12% vs. -6% for the median S&P 500 company." The stocks in the growth basket by sector are: Communication Services (XLC) Take-Two (TTWO), ROE last 12 months 11%, consensus ROE growth 22%, new addition Disney (DIS), 7%, 12% Activision Blizzard (ATVI), 12%, 11%, new add Consumer Discretionary (XLY) Target (TGT), 27%, 49%, new add Aptiv (APTV), 11%, 30% Nike (NKE), 29%, 29% Dollar General (DG), 42%, 14%, new add Chipotle (CMG), 39%, 12% Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), 9%, 3%, new add PepsiCo (PEP), 49%, 3%, new add Mondelez (MDLZ), 15%, 3%, new add Conagra (CAG), 14%, 2%, new add EQT (EQT), 10%, 43%, new add SLB (SLB), 17%, 19% Halliburton (HAL), 24%, 12% Wells Fargo (WFC), 7%, 48%, new add Bank of New York Mellon (BK), 7%, 40%, new add M&T Bank (MTB), 9%, 39% Progressive (PGR), 15%, 37% AIG (AIG), 8%, 28% Arch Capital (ACGL), 12%, 17%, new add Corteva (CTVA), 7%, 19% Incyte (INCY), 9%, 39%, new add DexCom (DXCM), 15%, 24% Bio-Techne (TECH), 22%, 19%, new add Becton Dickinson (BDX), 13%, 5% Edwards Lifesciences (EW), 24%, 4% Baxter International (BAX), 16%, 3%, new add Boston Scientific (BSX), 14%, 3% Universal Health Services (UHS), 12%, 2% Verisk Analytics (VRSK), 45%, 15%, new add CoStar Group (CSGP), 7%, 13%, new add Equifax (EFX), 23%, 11% Johnson Controls (JCI), 13%, 10% SolarEdge (SEDG), 12%, 49% Ceridian HCM (CDAY), 5%, 38%, new add Nvidia (NVDA), 38%, 16% Juniper Networks (JNPR), 14%, 9% Salesforce (CRM), 8%, 8% Corning (GLW), 15%, 7% Roper Technologies (ROP), 11%, 6%, new add Global Payments (GPN), 11%, 5% Broadcom (AVGO), 71%, 4% PayPal (PYPL), 22%, 3%, new add Analog Devices (ADI), 14%, 2% DXC Technology (DXC), 17%, 1%, new add AMD (AMD), 10%, 1%, new add Essex Property Trust (ESS), 6%, 29%, new add Constellation Energy (CEG), 8%, 49% PPL (PPL), 7%, 10%, new add