Gold ticks lower on rate hike fears, firm dollar

Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar and expectations of more rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve dented the non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,784.98 per ounce as of 0024 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,794.70.

* The dollar index gained 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive to overseas buyers.

* Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week the central bank will deliver more interest rate hikes next year to curb inflation. Other major central banks have also highlighted the same. * Although gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

* The European Central Bank will not revise its mid-term price stability goal of 2% as that would undermine credibility, Vice-President Luis de Guindos said, adding that it was determined to keep raising interest rates to combat inflation.

* COVID-19 is sweeping through trading floors in Beijing and spreading fast in the financial hub of Shanghai, with illness and absence thinning already light trade and forcing regulators to cancel a weekly meeting vetting public share sales.

* Spot silver was flat at $22.94, platinum rose 0.1% to $981.00 and palladium slipped 0.2% to $1,665.26.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0115 China Loan Prime Rate 1Y, 5Y Dec 1330 US Housing Starts Number Nov 1500 EU Consumer Confid. Flash Dec n/a Japan BOJ Rate Decision

