Gold, Silver, and Oil Predictions; Ellison’s FTX Testimony and the Sam Trabucco Mystery; Massively Eroded Dollar Sees the Fed Turn 109 — Week in Review

Robert Kiyosaki says the time to buy gold and silver is now, predicting a stock market crash will send prices of the precious metals higher. In other news, the crypto community has been curious about the former Alameda Research co-CEO Sam Trabucco, and his whereabouts, as the guilty plea of Alameda’s former CEO Caroline Ellison has been unsealed, revealing troubling information about customer funds. Bitcoin.com News further reports that as the United States Fed has turned 109 years old on Dec. 23, the dollar has lost 96% of its purchasing power since the Federal Reserve was created. Finally, one market strategist expects oil to “crush” other investments in 2023. All this just below, in this latest issue of the Bitcoin.com News Week in Review.

Robert Kiyosaki Warns Last Chance to Buy Gold and Silver at Low Prices — Says Stock Market Crash Will Send Them Higher

The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, says now may be the last chance to buy gold and silver at low prices. “Inflation moving up. Interest rates moving up. Stock market to crash sending gold and silver higher,” Kiyosaki described.

Caroline Ellison’s Testimony Claims FTX Boss SBF Directed Her to Co-Mingle Customer Funds Since 2019

On Dec. 23, 2022, Matthew Russell Lee from the Inner City Press published the recently unsealed guilty plea transcript of Caroline Ellison, Alameda Research’s former CEO. In her statements, Ellison describes that she was the co-CEO and CEO of Alameda, and under those roles, she reported directly to the former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). The ex-Alameda CEO’s testimony details that she was fully aware from 2019 to 2022, that Alameda Research had access to a special borrowing facility that allowed the company to maintain an unlimited line of credit with zero collateral. The ‘borrowing facility,’ according to Ellison, was FTX’s customer funds.

Crypto Community Asks: Where in the World Is Ex-Alameda CEO Sam Trabucco?

Following FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s arrest and the statements from his co-workers Gary Wang and Caroline Ellison, the spotlight has turned on the remaining executives who were part of the team’s inner circle. Another person people are curious about these days is Alameda Research’s ex-co-CEO Sam Trabucco. The 30-year-old executive left Alameda in Aug. 2022, but since Ellison detailed misconduct happened in 2019, it’s assumed that Trabucco knows a thing or two about what happened.

‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023

Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.

As the Fed Turns 109 Years Old, the US Dollar’s Purchasing Power Eroded by More Than 96% Since It Was Created

109 years ago, the U.S. Federal Reserve was created and ever since that day, the purchasing power of the U.S. dollar has dropped a great deal. Since the Fed started, more than 96% of the greenback’s purchasing power has been erased via inflation.

